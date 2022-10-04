Binnington is expected to start Tuesday's home preseason game against Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington is poised to take back control of the St. Louis crease this season following Ville Husso's departure for Detroit. He struggled last year, posting a mark of 18-14-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage, but there is potential there for a bounce-back effort.