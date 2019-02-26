Blues' Jordan Binnington: In line to start
Binnington is slated to start in goal Tuesday against the Predators, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington was fantastic in his last appearance Saturday against the Bruins, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The 25-year-old backstop will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 15th winof the campaign in a home matchup with a Nashville club that's averaging 3.13 goals per game on the road this season, ninth in the NHL.
