Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll start Monday's home game against the Ducks, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has bounced back from a three-game losing streak by going 3-0-1 in his last four decisions. He gets a nice opportunity to build on his momentum Monday against a visiting Ducks team that ranks 30th offensively with 2.21 goals per game.