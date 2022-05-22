Binnington is dealing with a suspected knee sprain, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Rutherford adds if the knee sprain is confirmed, Binnington would be at risk of missing multiple weeks. This will likely mean the Blues have to turn to Ville Husso as the starter, while Charlie Lindgren or Joel Hofer will be called up from AHL Springfield.
