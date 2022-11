Binnington made 27 saves during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the slumping Blackhawks.

During the Blues' four-game winning streak, Binnington has turned aside 131 of his past 140 shots. The 29-year-old netminder is backing the Blues' turnaround from an eight-game losing streak, which preceded the recent surge. Binnington (7-5-0) earned career win No. 97, three shy of becoming the sixth goalie in franchise history to reach the victory century mark.