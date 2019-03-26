Blues' Jordan Binnington: Keeps on dominating
Binnington turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
The rookie netminder stayed cool, calm and collected en route to his fifth straight win. Binnington's stellar performance raised his save percentage (.930) and lowered him to a league-best 1.81 GAA. Keep on riding Binnington in all fantasy settings while the Blues play for playoff seeding.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding home cage Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Beats Lightning•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Preparing for tough customer•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Continues to dominate teams in East•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins 18th game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...