Binnington turned aside 24 of 25 shots in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.

The rookie netminder stayed cool, calm and collected en route to his fifth straight win. Binnington's stellar performance raised his save percentage (.930) and lowered him to a league-best 1.81 GAA. Keep on riding Binnington in all fantasy settings while the Blues play for playoff seeding.

More News
Our Latest Stories