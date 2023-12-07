Binnington allowed five goals on 48 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington looked to repeat his heroics from Monday's 2-1 overtime win in Vegas, and he had a strong first period. The momentum didn't hold in the second, as he gave up four goals over a 10-minute span to squander a two-goal lead. The 30-year-old has allowed four or more goals in five of his last eight outings -- he remains wildly inconsistent, though not to the point of losing his starting job. Binnington is at 8-7-1 with a 2.99 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. The Blues play a road back-to-back this weekend, visiting the Blue Jackets on Friday and the Blackhawks on Saturday. Binnington and Joel Hofer will likely split the pair of favorable matchups.