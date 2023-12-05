Binnington allowed just one goal on 34 shots in a 2-1 OT road win against the Golden Knights on Monday.

Binnington allowed just a single power-play goal to Jack Eichel in the third period. He has won back-to-back starts for the first time since Nov. 11-14. The veteran netminder has made 31 or more saves in each of his past four assignments. Binnington will look to win three straight starts for the first time this season when the Blues host the Golden Knights in the second end of the home-and-home set on Wednesday.