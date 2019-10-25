Blues' Jordan Binnington: Knocks Kings off throne
Binnington allowed a pair of goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles.
The Kings led two different times over the course of the game, but Binnington shut them out over the final 37 minutes. Following three straight losses, the Blues netminder has authored back-to-back wins. The 26-year-old's record now stands at 4-1-3, with Binnington holding a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage over his first eight starts of 2019-20.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage versus Kings•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slows down high-scoring Avs•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stopping pucks against Avs•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers third straight defeat•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Vancouver•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls in OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.