Binnington allowed a pair of goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Los Angeles.

The Kings led two different times over the course of the game, but Binnington shut them out over the final 37 minutes. Following three straight losses, the Blues netminder has authored back-to-back wins. The 26-year-old's record now stands at 4-1-3, with Binnington holding a 2.58 GAA and .916 save percentage over his first eight starts of 2019-20.