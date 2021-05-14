Binnington stopped 17 of 20 shots in a 7-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.
Binnington found himself in a 3-0 hole by the first intermission, but his teammates erupted for seven unanswered goals over the final 40 minutes. It was the second straight win for Binnington, who concluded the regular season 18-14-8 with a 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage.
