Blues' Jordan Binnington: Late goal lengthens losing skid
Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Predators.
A snipe by Nashville's Kyle Turris in the final minutes of regulation handed Binnington his fourth straight loss, the last three of which have come by a single goal. On the positive side, it was the first start in which Binnington allowed less than three goals since Jan. 15. On the negative side, the 26-year-old has just two wins in his last 10 starts (2-5-3). He'll try to right the ship Tuesday at home against a New Jersey squad that traded forward Blake Coleman and defenseman Andy Greene in separate deals Sunday.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Under siege in overtime loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Another start ahead Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins drying up•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Blue-paint bound Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Toppled by Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.