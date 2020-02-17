Binnington stopped 22 of 24 shots Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Predators.

A snipe by Nashville's Kyle Turris in the final minutes of regulation handed Binnington his fourth straight loss, the last three of which have come by a single goal. On the positive side, it was the first start in which Binnington allowed less than three goals since Jan. 15. On the negative side, the 26-year-old has just two wins in his last 10 starts (2-5-3). He'll try to right the ship Tuesday at home against a New Jersey squad that traded forward Blake Coleman and defenseman Andy Greene in separate deals Sunday.