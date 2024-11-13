Binnington made 27 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, but his defense didn't give him much help over the final 20 minutes as the lead slipped away. The three goals against Binnington came on an odd-man rush after a neutral-zone giveaway, a point shot on which he was screened by one of his teammates, and finally a David Pastrnak one-timer with 1:47 left that the goalie got a piece of, but couldn't prevent from sneaking across the goal line. Binnington could have used a better result after giving up eight goals to the Capitals in his last start, and through 12 appearances on the season he sports a 4-7-0 record with a 3.26 GAA and .887 save percentage.