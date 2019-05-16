Blues' Jordan Binnington: Leaks five goals in loss
Binnington allowed five goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Binnington struggled early in this game, and then failed to protect a 4-3 lead, allowing the equalizer to Sharks center Logan Couture with 1:01 remaining in the third period. Binnington was then victimized on Erik Karlsson's overtime winner, which came with controversy regarding a hand pass earlier in the play that escaped the eyes of the officials. Binnington has allowed 12 goals in three games to start the series, but he'll likely remain in the crease for Friday's Game 4.
