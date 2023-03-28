Binnington was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Vancouver.

Binnington is over the 20-win mark for the first time since 2019-20 but is still sporting a career-worst 3.38 GAA and .892 save percentage. Even with the netminder struggling, Thomas Greiss continues to serve primarily as the No. 2 option for the Blues.