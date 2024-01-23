Binnington was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road against Calgary.

Binnington is coming off an 18-save shutout performance versus the Capitals on Saturday, giving him four wins in his last six contests. During that stretch, the 30-year-old backstop is sporting a 1.98 GAA and .932 save percentage. With a back-to-back on the schedule, fantasy players should expect Joel Hofer to get the nod on the road against Vancouver on Wednesday.