Binnington was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road against Calgary.
Binnington is coming off an 18-save shutout performance versus the Capitals on Saturday, giving him four wins in his last six contests. During that stretch, the 30-year-old backstop is sporting a 1.98 GAA and .932 save percentage. With a back-to-back on the schedule, fantasy players should expect Joel Hofer to get the nod on the road against Vancouver on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Earns second shutout of season•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Struggles continue•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First goalie off Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Allows four goals in overtime loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Saturday•