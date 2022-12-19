Binnington was the first goalie to exit at Monday's game-day skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will guard the road cage versus Vancouver on Monday.
Binnington has bounced back from a seven-game losing streak with back-to-back victories versus Nashville and Edmonton. In his previous three matchups with the Canucks, the netminder is 2-0-1 with a .934 save percentage and 1.86 GAA. Binnington will look to carry that momentum into his latest clash with the Canucks.
