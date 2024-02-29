Binnington stopped 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Binnington had alternated wins and losses over his previous eight outings, but Wednesday's effort broke the pattern. The Blues started well with a 2-0 lead, but Zach Hyman beat Binnington twice in regulation and Connor McDavid snapped his 10-game goal drought in overtime. The defeat sent Binnington to 20-16-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 42 appearances. The Blues are back in action for a one-game stop at home versus the Wild on Saturday before heading east for a road trip next week.