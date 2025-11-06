Binnington stopped 11 of 15 shots before being replaced by Joel Hofer midway through the second period of Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.

It was an embarrassing performance all around from the Blues, but Binnington somehow compounded it after he surrendered Alex Ovechkin's 900th career goal by trying to hide the historic puck in his pants. The 32-year-old netminder has just one win in his last seven outings, stumbling to a 3.60 GAA and .848 save percentage over that stretch along with a 1-4-2 record.