Binnington allowed two goals on just 11 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Minnesota.

Minnesota's 11 shots were tied for the fewest in franchise history, but second-period goals by Marcus Johansson and Kirill Kaprizov were enough to hand Binnington his second straight loss. The 27-year-old Binnington has had a bumpy March, winning just twice in seven starts (2-3-2) with an .892 save percentage but will get to face an Anaheim team this weekend that is averaging just 2.15 goals per game.