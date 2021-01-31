Binnington saved 23 of 24 shots in a 6-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

Binnington got all the support he needed early, as the Blues scored three times in the first 2:06 and never looked back. That allowed the 27-year-old goalie to cruise to his fifth win in seven starts this year. Binnington has a 2.49 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Since his workload wasn't particularly tough or stressful Saturday, there's a chance he could start again Sunday to complete the two-game set in Anaheim. If not, Ville Husso would get the starting nod.