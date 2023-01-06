Binnington made 36 saves in a 5-3 win over the Devils on Thursday.

His coach was effusive about the 'tender after the game, something that he hasn't been in other parts of the season. "All in all, 'Binner' was great tonight. He was lights out," said St. Louis coach Craig Berube. It was Binnington's 105th win to move him past Brian Elliott into fifth place in Blues history. He's 6-1-2 in his last nine starts, although he has allowed 22 goals in his last six contests.