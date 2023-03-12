Binnington is expected to start at home against Vegas on Sunday.
Binnington snapped a seven-game losing streak with his win over the Sharks on Thursday. He posted an .891 save percentage during that seven-game skid and is now 22-23-5 with an .894 mark on the season. Binnington is 1-0-1 while allowing six goals on 68 shots in two outings against Vegas this year.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Makes 32 saves in victory•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Lit up for six goals•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to face Coyotes•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gives up three goals in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First off ice Saturday•