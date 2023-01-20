Binnington turned aside 24 of 26 shots in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Thursday.

The second goal Binnington surrendered came at 17:52 of the third period, and it only reduced St. Louis' lead to 5-2. He's 18-14-3 with a 3.18 GAA and .895 save percentage in 35 games this season. Binnington's won three of his last four contests, and he's allowed 10 goals on 120 shots over that span.