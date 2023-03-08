Binnington gave up six goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Binnington's skid reached seven games (0-5-2), and this was arguably the ugliest outing in that stretch. The 29-year-old let things get away from the Blues by allowing four goals in the third period. Binnington is down to 21-23-5 with a 3.34 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 49 starts this season. The Blues are back home Thursday against the Sharks, but Tuesday's showing proves Binnington can't be trusted in even the easiest matchups right now.