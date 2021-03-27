Binnington allowed two goals on 22 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks. The last two tallies were empty-netters.

Binnington has experienced a little bad luck during his three-game losing streak, as the Blues have given him only two goals of support in that span. He fell to 10-10-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 25 contests. The Blues finish a two-game set versus the Ducks on Sunday, and Binnington should be considered likely to start that game despite his recent struggles.