Blues' Jordan Binnington: Little support in one-goal defeat
Binnington kicked out 32 pucks in a 2-1 loss to Florida on Monday.
Binnington didn't receive anything in the way of offensive support outside of a Colton Parayko goal midway through the second period. He's now dropped back-to-back starts immediately following a six-game winning streak. Binnington will have the opportunity to get back to his winning ways when St. Louis embarks upon a three-game stretch against Anaheim, St. Louis and Ottawa.
