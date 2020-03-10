Binnington kicked out 32 pucks in a 2-1 loss to Florida on Monday.

Binnington didn't receive anything in the way of offensive support outside of a Colton Parayko goal midway through the second period. He's now dropped back-to-back starts immediately following a six-game winning streak. Binnington will have the opportunity to get back to his winning ways when St. Louis embarks upon a three-game stretch against Anaheim, St. Louis and Ottawa.