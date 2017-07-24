Blues' Jordan Binnington: Locks in one-year deal
Binnington secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Saturday, TSN reports.
Binnington is coming off a solid 2016-17 campaign with AHL Chicago in which he logged a 16-7-3 record along with a .911 save percentage. Although his NHL debut is likely one the 24-year-old would like to forget -- one goal allowed on just four shots -- the former third-round pick could replace Carter Hutton as the No. 2 in St. Louis within the next year or two. The jury is still out on whether Binnington is capable of being an NHL starter, but given his decent numbers in the minors, fantasy owners will want to track his progress.
