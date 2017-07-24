Binnington secured a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Saturday, TSN reports.

Binnington is coming off a solid 2016-17 campaign with AHL Chicago in which he logged a 16-7-3 record along with a .911 save percentage. Although his NHL debut is likely one the 24-year-old would like to forget -- one goal allowed on just four shots -- the former third-round pick could replace Carter Hutton as the No. 2 in St. Louis within the next year or two. The jury is still out on whether Binnington is capable of being an NHL starter, but given his decent numbers in the minors, fantasy owners will want to track his progress.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...