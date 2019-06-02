Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looking for bounce-back performance
Binnington will patrol the home crease for Monday's Game 4 aginst the Bruins in St. Louis, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Binnington will get a chance to bounce back after he was pulled in Game 3, after he allowed five goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Boston. The poor performance moved his GAA up to 2.54 to go along with a .909 save percentage to this point of the playoffs. The 25-year-old has been outstanding after a loss this postseason, going 5-2-0 along with a .937 save percentage and 1.84 GAA in seven such instances.
