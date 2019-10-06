Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looking sharp already
Binnington made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over the Stars on Saturday night.
He's looked sharp so far. Binnington carried the Blues from worst to first in the second half last year and he's already showing his game is back at that height. Play him with confidence.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hang on in OT•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Washington•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Re-signs with St. Louis•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.