Binnington will patrol the crease in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bruins in Boston, NHL.com reports.

Binnington was pretty solid in Monday's Game 1, turning aside 34 of 37 shots, but it ultimately wasn't enough, as the Bruins were able to storm back after trailing 2-0 early on to secure a convincing 4-2 victory. The rookie netminder will look to stay focused and help his team gain home-ice advantage in the series by picking up his eighth road win of the playoffs.