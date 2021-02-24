Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at Wednesday's morning skate, suggesting he'll be in net Wednesday night against the Kings, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.

Binnington will be looking to avenge Monday's loss to Los Angeles, which was his second consecutive defeat and dropped Binnington's record in his last seven decisions to 2-4-1. Despite the poor recent results, Binnington has continued to play at a high level and sports an 8-5-2 record, 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage overall, so it's likely just a matter of time before the wins start to pour in again.