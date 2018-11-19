Binnington has a 4-3 record and .925 save percentage with AHL San Antonio this season.

Binnington, 25, appears to be on track for his second straight stellar campaign, as he posted a .926 save percentage on loan with AHL Providence last year. Still, crease-mate Ville Husso has more starts (10) so far but has mustered an ugly .879 save percentage and 1-9-0 record. Husso, 23, has been the first call up when Blues' goalies have gotten hurt over the last two seasons, so he appears to be in line to be Jake Allen's eventual successor. However, if Husso's play doesn't turn around and Binnington's stat line remains in tact, it will put more pressure on the Blues' front office.