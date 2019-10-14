Binnington will face off against the Islanders in Monday's road game, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington will look to bounce back from a shaky outing Saturday where he yielded five goals on 37 shots to the Canadiens. One thing we know about Binnington is he loves to stand on his head after a dud. During the postseason, Binnington recorded an 8-2-0 record and and a .937 save percentage following a loss. He's set up well for a similar outing against the Islanders, who are averaging 2.4 goals per game this year.