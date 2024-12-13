Binnington conceded four goals on 31 shots Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

Binnington has now lost back-to-back starts, and he's allowed at least three goals in each of his last four appearances. The former Stanley Cup champion is 1-2-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .879 GAA through three games in December. Overall on the season, the 31-year-old is sporting an 8-11-2 record, .896 save percentage and 2.98 GAA through 22 outings. Binnington's next opportunity to rebound will be on the road Saturday versus Dallas.