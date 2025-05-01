Binnington stopped 21 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The scoring went back and forth early on, but the Jets took over late in the second period. This left Binnington with his third straight loss in Winnipeg, though he won both of the Blues' home games. He's given up 13 goals 122 shots through five playoff outings. Binnington is a virtual lock to start a must-win game on home ice when the series shifts back to St. Louis for Friday's Game 6.