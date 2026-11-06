Binnington stopped 31 of 36 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Binnington has allowed at least five goals in three of his five games this season. The Blues were able to rally in the third period to salvage a point, but Jesper Bratt beat Binnington on a breakaway in overtime. Binnington is 1-3-1 with a 4.27 GAA and an .850 save percentage in five starts. It's a small sample, but if he can't get things turned around in the backup role, he'll be unplayable in most fantasy formats. Expect Joel Hofer to get back between the pipes in Nashville on Saturday.