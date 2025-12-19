Binnington allowed two goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Binnington didn't start the last three games, as Joel Hofer has been earning more playing time of late. This was a good performance for Binnington, but he didn't get enough goal support, falling to 1-3-1 over his last five outings. He's at 7-8-6 with a 3.41 GAA and an .873 save percentage through 22 contests overall. Considering Hofer posted a shutout in Wednesday's win over the Jets, it wouldn't be surprising to see Binnington on the bench for Saturday's game against the Panthers.