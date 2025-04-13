Binnington stopped 14 of 17 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

In addition to a poor performance in regular play, Binnington allowed three goals on seven shootout attempts to take the loss. This result was unpleasant for the Blues -- they're now a point back of the Wild for the first wild-card spot, and the Flames have two games in hand to try to erase a four-point deficit. Binnington has faltered at a bad time, allowing 11 goals while going 1-1-1 over his last three games. For the season, he's at a 27-22-5 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 55 outings. Despite his recent struggles, he's the No. 1 goalie for a reason, so don't be surprised to see him start Tuesday versus Utah if the Blues still need to punch their postseason ticket.