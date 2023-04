Binnington made 28 saves on 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Boston.

The Blues rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the contest to get a point in the standings thanks to Jordan Kyrou's game-tying goal at the 19:35 mark of the third period. Unfortunately, the loss eliminated the Blues from playoff contention. Binnington has gone 3-1-1 in his past five outings despite an .886 save percentage during that span. He has a 25-25-6 record this season with a 3.39 GAA and an .891 save percentage.