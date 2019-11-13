Blues' Jordan Binnington: Loses in shootout
Binnington allowed two goals on 22 shots before being beaten twice more in the shootout to lose 3-2 to Arizona on Tuesday.
Because Tuesday's loss came in a shootout, Binnington's streak of games without a regulation defeat reached six. The Blues' netminder now owns a 9-2-4 record in 2019-20 and will continue being a fruitful fantasy commodity as long as he remains healthy. With two days between games, and back-to-back contests awaiting St.Louis on Friday and Saturday, expect Binnington to get at least one start this coming weekend.
More News
