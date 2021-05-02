Binnington stopped 34 of 38 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Binnington and the Blues maintained a 3-1 lead in the latter stages of regulation, but Nico Sturm scored on a deflection with 5:51 left and Jonas Brodin got a point shot through traffic with one minute remaining to send the game into overtime. Kevin Fiala completed the comeback midway through the extra session, beating Binnington on a one-timer from the left dot. It was the first loss in the last four starts for Binnington, who has a pair of matchups on tap against the anemic Ducks on Monday and Wednesday.