Binnington yielded four goals on 19 shots before he was pulled from Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

A back-and-forth game saw head coach Craig Berube pull Binnington in the middle of the second period. Binnington didn't take it well, taking his frustrations toward the Sharks' bench. The 27-year-old goalie was cleared of potentially taking the loss by the end of the second, as Zach Sanford tied the game at 4-4. That may be the only good news for Binnington's fantasy managers, as his GAA inflated to 2.66 while his save percentage tumbled to .909 in 17 outings. Ville Husso wasn't much better in relief, outside of earning the win. Luckily for Binnington, a two-game set in Anaheim is next, where he could potentially face the league's worst offense.