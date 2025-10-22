Binnington stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Binnington put in a good performance, but the Blues weren't able to get enough offense going. The 32-year-old is now 2-1-1 with a 2.60 GAA and an .894 save percentage after his first overtime loss of the season. He's given up two or fewer goals in four of his five appearances this season and appears to have gotten past a five-goal fiasco in the season opener. The Blues wrap up this four-game homestand Thursday when the Mammoth come to town.