Binnington allowed three goals on 39 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Binnington has now lost his last five games (0-4-1), allowing 15 goals in that span. The skid has him down to 10-11-5 with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 27 appearances. With the second half of a back-to-back against the Avalanche on Saturday, Binnington may yield the crease to Ville Husso. If that occurs, Binnington would likely make his next start Monday at home versus the Golden Knights.