Binnington turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils, with New Jersey's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

After stellar showing at the Olympics for Team Canada en route to a silver medal, Binnington returned to the St. Louis crease and immediately resumed his NHL losing streak, which now stands at eight games. During that tailspin, the veteran netminder has labored under a 4.19 GAA and .844 save percentage. With his strong international performance serving as a reminder of what a motivated Binnington can do, a trade to a playoff contender might be the only lifeline he has available to salvage his 2025-26 season.