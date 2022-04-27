Binnington allowed four goals on 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Binnington was shaky in extending his winning streak to five games Saturday in Arizona, but he couldn't pull off another lucky win Tuesday. The 28-year-old gave up a soft goal to start the third period that ended up being the difference. He's at 18-14-4 with a 3.13 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 37 outings this season. Ville Husso seems likely to start Friday's regular-season finale at home against the Golden Knights.