Binnington allowed two goals on 18 shots during Saturday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Stars.

Binnington got the nod in the home crease for Saturday's preseason opener, and he played the first two periods before being replaced by Georgi Romanov. Binnington saw plenty of work before being pulled, and it was a relatively encouraging tune-up in his first taste of preseason action ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Binnington's production declined during the 2025-26 season, as he went 13-20-7 with a 3.33 GAA and .873 save percentage across 41 regular-season appearances. He lost out on playing time to Joel Hofer and will likely serve as the primary backup behind Hofer this year once the regular season gets underway.