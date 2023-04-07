Binnington saved 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Binnington allowed both goals while the Rangers were on the power play. He's won four of his last five starts while surrendering 15 goals on 159 shots in that span. That's pushed Binnington up to 27-25-6 with a 3.34 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 59 contests this season.