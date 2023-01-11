Binnington turned aside 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Calgary on Tuesday.

Binnington was beaten twice on 13 shots in the first period and then Andrew Mangiapane got the puck past him just 1:02 into the second. The Blues were down 3-1 at that point, but Binnington was perfect for the remainder of the contest, allowing St. Louis to succeed in its comeback bid. The 29-year-old goaltender is 16-13-3 with a 3.26 GAA and .892 save percentage in 32 games this season. Although he won Tuesday, he's now surrendered at least three goals in five consecutive contests.