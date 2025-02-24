Binnington stopped 28 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Binnington was beaten by a tip-in from Devon Toews in the first period, but he was excellent the rest of the way and secured the win in his first appearance for St. Louis after the Four Nations tournament. Binnington has made four appearances this month, going 3-0-1 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
